REBusinessOnline

RealSource Brokers Sale of 3,010 SF Retail Asset Leased to 7-Eleven in Arlington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — RealSource Group has brokered the sale of a 3,010-square-foot single-tenant retail property in Arlington that is triple-net leased to 7-Eleven. Austin Blodgett of RealSource, along with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, a private developer based in Houston. Jeremy McChesney of Hanley Investment Group represented the buyer, a 1031 exchange investor based in Southern California. The asset traded at a cap rate of 4.7 percent. The 7-Eleven store, which includes a fuel station, opened on June 10 to mark the beginning of a new 15-year lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews