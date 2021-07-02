RealSource Brokers Sale of 3,010 SF Retail Asset Leased to 7-Eleven in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — RealSource Group has brokered the sale of a 3,010-square-foot single-tenant retail property in Arlington that is triple-net leased to 7-Eleven. Austin Blodgett of RealSource, along with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, a private developer based in Houston. Jeremy McChesney of Hanley Investment Group represented the buyer, a 1031 exchange investor based in Southern California. The asset traded at a cap rate of 4.7 percent. The 7-Eleven store, which includes a fuel station, opened on June 10 to mark the beginning of a new 15-year lease.