REBusinessOnline

RealSource Brokers Sale of 47,000 SF Retail Building Leased to LA Fitness in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

RICHMOND, TEXAS — RealSource Group has brokered the sale of a 47,000-square-foot retail building leased to LA Fitness in Richmond, located southwest of Houston. The newly constructed building is located within the 525,000-square-foot Waterview Town Center, which is across the street from an Amazon distribution center and in front of a 300-unit apartment community. Austin Blodgett of RealSource, in conjunction with brokerage firm ParaSell Inc. represented the Houston-based seller in the transaction. Blodgett and ParaSell also represented the buyer, a private partnership based in Texas.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews