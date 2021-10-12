RealSource Brokers Sale of 47,000 SF Retail Building Leased to LA Fitness in Metro Houston

RICHMOND, TEXAS — RealSource Group has brokered the sale of a 47,000-square-foot retail building leased to LA Fitness in Richmond, located southwest of Houston. The newly constructed building is located within the 525,000-square-foot Waterview Town Center, which is across the street from an Amazon distribution center and in front of a 300-unit apartment community. Austin Blodgett of RealSource, in conjunction with brokerage firm ParaSell Inc. represented the Houston-based seller in the transaction. Blodgett and ParaSell also represented the buyer, a private partnership based in Texas.