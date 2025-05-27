RealSource Facilitates $3M Sale of New Restaurant in Gadsden, Alabama Leased to Starbucks

GADSDEN, ALA. — RealSource Group has facilitated the $3 million sale of a newly built restaurant located at 720 Gilbert Ferry Road SE in Gadsden, about 60 miles northeast of Birmingham. Starbucks Coffee occupies the 2,500-square-foot building, which features a drive-thru and outdoor patio seating, on a 10-year initial lease with 10 percent rent increases every five years.

The restaurant was built last year on a 1.2-acre site near I-59 and I-759. Austin Blodgett and Jonathan Schiffer of RealSource, along with ParaSell Inc., represented both the Ohio-based private investor and the Tampa-based private developer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.