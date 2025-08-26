RealSource Group Arranges Sale of 7-Eleven Ground Lease in Oakley, California

OAKLEY, CALIF. — RealSource Group has arranged the ground lease sale of a single-tenant convenience store and fuel station located at 1050 Laurel Road in Oakley. California Capital & Investment Group sold the asset to 7-Eleven, which exercised its Right of First Refusal on the property, for an undisclosed price. Jonathan Schiffer and Austin Blodgett of RealSource represented the seller in the deal.

7-Eleven occupies the 3,795-square-foot building that was built in 2019 on 1.2 acres. The property is subject to a triple-net ground lease with over nine years remaining on the initial 15-year term, 10 percent rent increases every five years and three five-year renewal options.