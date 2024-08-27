RealSource Negotiates Sale-Leaseback of 34,000 SF Retail Property in Metro Memphis Leased to LA Fitness

COLLIERVILLE, TENN. — RealSource Group has negotiated the sale-leaseback of a 34,000-square-foot single-tenant retail property located at 1088 W. Poplar Ave. in Collierville, roughly 30 miles southeast of Memphis. LA Fitness occupies the property, which was built in 2019.

Ted Slaughter and Jonathan Schiffer of RealSource, in association with Scott Reid of ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, Fitness International (the parent company of LA Fitness), in the transaction. A private investor acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

LA Fitness will continue to occupy the building, which is situated near the 1 million-square-foot FedEx World Tech Center and 900,000-square-foot Carrier facility, on a 15-year net lease. Chipotle Mexican Grill and Chick-fil-A occupy outparcels near the property.