RealSource Negotiates Sale of 37,030 SF West Houston Retail Property Leased to LA Fitness

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Net Lease, Retail, Texas

HOUSTON — California-based brokerage firm RealSource Group has negotiated the sale of a 37,030-square-foot single-tenant retail property in West Houston that is net leased to LA Fitness. Austin Blodgett of RealSource Group, in conjunction with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, a Houston-based private developer, in the transaction. Roger Oser of Newmark represented the California-based buyer. Both parties requested anonymity. The deal traded at a cap rate of 6.12 percent.

