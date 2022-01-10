RealSource Negotiates Sale of 37,030 SF West Houston Retail Property Leased to LA Fitness

HOUSTON — California-based brokerage firm RealSource Group has negotiated the sale of a 37,030-square-foot single-tenant retail property in West Houston that is net leased to LA Fitness. Austin Blodgett of RealSource Group, in conjunction with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, a Houston-based private developer, in the transaction. Roger Oser of Newmark represented the California-based buyer. Both parties requested anonymity. The deal traded at a cap rate of 6.12 percent.