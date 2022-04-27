RealSource Properties Launches $390M Multifamily REIT with 10 Communities

The Fairways at Royal Oaks in Cincinnati is one of the 10 existing properties launching RealSource Properties $390 million REIT.

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City-based RealSource Properties has announced the launch of its real estate investment trust (REIT) with 10 existing properties. The $390 million REIT targets multifamily properties nationwide. Assets in the REIT will be managed by the same value-add real estate strategy currently deployed at RealSource multifamily assets across the country.

The 10 existing properties already owned by RealSource Properties REIT include 2,897 apartments in Ohio, Texas, North Carolina and Colorado.