RealSource Properties Launches $390M Multifamily REIT with 10 Communities
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City-based RealSource Properties has announced the launch of its real estate investment trust (REIT) with 10 existing properties. The $390 million REIT targets multifamily properties nationwide. Assets in the REIT will be managed by the same value-add real estate strategy currently deployed at RealSource multifamily assets across the country.
The 10 existing properties already owned by RealSource Properties REIT include 2,897 apartments in Ohio, Texas, North Carolina and Colorado.
