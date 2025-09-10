Wednesday, September 10, 2025
The property features a truck terminal and maintenance shop. (Image courtesy of Realterm)
AcquisitionsIndianaIndustrialMidwest

Realterm Acquires 10-Acre Industrial Property in Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — Realterm has acquired a 79-door truck terminal located at 2612 W. Morris St. in Indianapolis for an undisclosed price. The 10-acre property features a 37,965-square-foot truck terminal with 7,635 square feet of office space and a 7,626-square-foot maintenance shop. The truck terminal includes 124 trailer parking stalls and two points of ingress and egress. It recently underwent significant renovations, including a roof replacement, repaved parking lot, interior improvements to the terminal and maintenance facility, and enhanced security measures. The property offers immediate access to I-70 and the Indianapolis International Airport.

