Realterm Acquires 112,791 SF Warehouse in Armonk, New York
ARMONK, N.Y. — Global logistics operator Realterm has acquired a 112,791-square-foot warehouse in Armonk, located in Westchester County. The facility sits on a total of 5.5 acres, including 1.5 acres of undeveloped land for future expansion. Additional building features include 10,391 square feet of office space, 15 dock-high doors and two drive-in loading positions. Charlie Luce and John Meador of Casco Real Estate Partners represented Realterm in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.
