Realterm Acquires 186,344 SF Distribution Center Leased to Amazon in Arlington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Global investment manager Realterm has acquired a 186,344-square-foot distribution center in Arlington that is leased to Amazon on a triple-net basis. The facility was originally built on 15.5 acres in 1987 and was upgraded in 2020 to support last-mile distribution. Building features now include 29-foot clear heights, 10 dock-high doors and 338 van parking spaces. John Huguenard, Dustin Volz, Trent Agnew, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Zach Riebe and Megan Babovec of JLL represented the seller, Oxford Properties, in the transaction.

