Realterm Acquires 200,864 SF Last-Mile Warehouse in Metro Denver

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — Realterm has purchased a final-mile warehouse facility located at 400 W. 160th Ave. in Broomfield. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in 2021 on 52.5 acres, the 200,864-square-foot property features a functional office space, ample parking and 32 loading docks in a combination of drive-in doors and dock-high positions.

Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller and facilitated the sale.

