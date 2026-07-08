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AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Realterm Acquires 24-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Hutchins, Texas

by Taylor Williams

HUTCHINS, TEXAS — Realterm, an independent global investment manager focused on the transportation industry, has acquired a 24-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility in Hutchins, a southeastern suburb of Dallas. The facility at 1096 S. I-45 Service Road houses three buildings: a 24,200-square-foot maintenance facility, a 12,000-square-foot, grade-level warehouse and maintenance facility and a 7,600-square-foot office building. The buildings feature 23 drive-in doors, nine drive-through maintenance bays and one wash bay. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

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