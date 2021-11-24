REBusinessOnline

Realterm Acquires 274,000 SF Tacoma Gateway II Industrial Property Near Seattle

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Washington, Western

Tacoma-Gateway-II-Tacoma-WA

Unis, a third-party logistics company, occupies the 274,000-square-foot Tacoma Gateway II, located at 12005 Steele St. South in Tacoma, Wash.

TACOMA, WASH. — Realterm has purchased Tacoma Gateway II from a partnership between Panattoni Development Co. and Crow Holdings Capital for an undisclosed price.

Located at 12005 Steele St. South in Tacoma, Tacoma Gateway II is a newly developed, 274,000-square-foot distribution building with dock-high and grade-level loading, 36-foot clear heights and more than 200 trailer parking stalls on an adjacent 4.7-acre yard. Unis, a third-party logistics company, fully occupies the property, which was completed in July 2021.

Brett Hartzell of CBRE’s National Partners Group and Shawn Childs and Monte Decker of CBRE’s Tacoma and Seattle offices represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Smarter Cleaning for Retail, Grocery & Restaurant Facilities
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  