Realterm Acquires 274,000 SF Tacoma Gateway II Industrial Property Near Seattle

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Washington, Western

Unis, a third-party logistics company, occupies the 274,000-square-foot Tacoma Gateway II, located at 12005 Steele St. South in Tacoma, Wash.

TACOMA, WASH. — Realterm has purchased Tacoma Gateway II from a partnership between Panattoni Development Co. and Crow Holdings Capital for an undisclosed price.

Located at 12005 Steele St. South in Tacoma, Tacoma Gateway II is a newly developed, 274,000-square-foot distribution building with dock-high and grade-level loading, 36-foot clear heights and more than 200 trailer parking stalls on an adjacent 4.7-acre yard. Unis, a third-party logistics company, fully occupies the property, which was completed in July 2021.

Brett Hartzell of CBRE’s National Partners Group and Shawn Childs and Monte Decker of CBRE’s Tacoma and Seattle offices represented the seller in the transaction.