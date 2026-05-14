Realterm Acquires 28,985 SF Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Bridgeview, Illinois

BRIDGEVIEW, ILL. — Realterm, an independent global investment manager focused on the transportation industry, has acquired 9655 Industrial Drive, an industrial outdoor storage maintenance facility in Bridgeview, a southwest suburb of Chicago. Located on a nearly 4-acre site, the 28,985-square-foot maintenance facility offers 10 oversized drive-in doors and a 6,000-square-foot office. The entire maintenance facility is leased to Carrier Corp., a subsidiary of the global HVAC and refrigeration solution provider. Matt Knafel of KWILL Real Estate represented Realterm in the sale.