Thursday, May 14, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Realterm Acquires 28,985 SF Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Bridgeview, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

BRIDGEVIEW, ILL. — Realterm, an independent global investment manager focused on the transportation industry, has acquired 9655 Industrial Drive, an industrial outdoor storage maintenance facility in Bridgeview, a southwest suburb of Chicago. Located on a nearly 4-acre site, the 28,985-square-foot maintenance facility offers 10 oversized drive-in doors and a 6,000-square-foot office. The entire maintenance facility is leased to Carrier Corp., a subsidiary of the global HVAC and refrigeration solution provider. Matt Knafel of KWILL Real Estate represented Realterm in the sale.

You may also like

Hillwood Underway on Two Spec Industrial Buildings Totaling...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping...

Tailwind Group Buys 543-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

Boulder Group Negotiates $4.7M Sale of Retail Building...

NEPCG Arranges $17.3M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in...

Millburn & Co. Buys 339-Unit Apartment Community in...

IPA Arranges $28M Sale of Park Encino Multifamily...

ICON Real Estate Negotiates $11.2M Sale of Apartment...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 20,142 SF...