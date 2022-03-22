Realterm Acquires 45-Acre Parking Facility in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

BETHLEHEM, PA. — Global logistics operator Realterm has acquired a 45-acre parking and maintenance facility in the Lehigh Valley community of Bethlehem. The site offers proximity to Interstate 78 and U.S. Route 22, as well as rail service from Lehigh Valley Rail Management. John Plower, Ryan Cottone, Chad Hillyer, Zach Maguire and Sean Christman of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The property was fully leased at the time of sale.