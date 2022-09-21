Realterm Acquires 66,504 SF Warehouse in Fairview, New Jersey

Pictured is an aerial view of the industrial property at 83 Broad Ave. in Fairview, New Jersey, which totals 66,504 square feet.

FAIRVIEW, N.J. — Global investment management firm Realterm has acquired a 66,504-square-foot warehouse located at 83 Broad Ave. in the Northern New Jersey community of Fairview. The property sits on 4.7 acres and features 10 dock-high doors. Torsten Thaler, Tom Tucci and Steve Shoemaker of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal, the seller of which was not disclosed.