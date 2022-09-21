REBusinessOnline

Realterm Acquires 66,504 SF Warehouse in Fairview, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

83-Broad-Avenue-Fairview-New-Jersey

Pictured is an aerial view of the industrial property at 83 Broad Ave. in Fairview, New Jersey, which totals 66,504 square feet.

FAIRVIEW, N.J. — Global investment management firm Realterm has acquired a 66,504-square-foot warehouse located at 83 Broad Ave. in the Northern New Jersey community of Fairview. The property sits on 4.7 acres and features 10 dock-high doors. Torsten Thaler, Tom Tucci and Steve Shoemaker of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal, the seller of which was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
22
Webinar: The Great Squeeze — Vanishing Seniors Housing Operating Margins
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  