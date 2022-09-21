Realterm Acquires 66,504 SF Warehouse in Fairview, New Jersey
FAIRVIEW, N.J. — Global investment management firm Realterm has acquired a 66,504-square-foot warehouse located at 83 Broad Ave. in the Northern New Jersey community of Fairview. The property sits on 4.7 acres and features 10 dock-high doors. Torsten Thaler, Tom Tucci and Steve Shoemaker of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal, the seller of which was not disclosed.
