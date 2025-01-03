Realterm Acquires Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Suburban Minneapolis

ROSEVILLE, MINN. — Realterm has acquired a 6.3-acre industrial outdoor storage facility in the Minneapolis suburb of Roseville for an undisclosed price. Developed in 2021, the Class A property at 2340 Rose Place West features five oversized drive-in doors, four dock-high loading positions and a two-story, 7,300-square-foot office component. The site is fully leased to an asset-light freight and logistics company that provides services across the United States and Canada. Chris Weirens of Transwestern facilitated the transaction and represented the undisclosed seller. The transaction marks Realterm’s third acquisition in the region.