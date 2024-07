VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. — Maryland-based investment firm Realterm has acquired an industrial outdoor storage facility in Valley Cottage, located just across the New York-New Jersey border. The 37,560-square-foot facility was built on a 5.4-acre site in 2009 and consists of a seven-bay, drive-thru maintenance facility, a concrete storage yard and office spaces. Realterm plans to implement a value-add program. The seller was not disclosed.