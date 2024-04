EL PASO, TEXAS — Annapolis, Md.-based investment firm Realterm has acquired an 8.5-acre industrial outdoor storage site in El Paso. The 22-door truck terminal is located at 150 Inglewood Drive on the city’s east side and consists of a 15,047-square-foot terminal building and a 4,036-square-foot maintenance shop. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to DC Logistics. The seller was not disclosed.