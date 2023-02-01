REBusinessOnline

Realterm Acquires Three-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Totowa, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

TOTOWA, N.J. — Maryland-based investment firm Realterm has acquired a three-acre industrial outdoor storage facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Totowa. The site at 20 Jackson Road houses a 6,960-square-foot warehouse, and the new ownership plans to upgrade this facility and its surrounding infrastructure. Torsten Thaler, Steve Shoemaker and Tom Tucci of Cushman & Wakefield represented Realterm in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.





