ANNAPOLIS, MD. — Annapolis, Md.-based investment firm Realterm has acquired three industrial outdoor storage sites totaling 24.8 acres in the Northeast. The sites are located in the metro areas of Boston, Providence and Philadelphia and are all utilized as truck terminals, with a combined capacity to support 163 such vehicles. Realterm acquired the sites from logistics giant Yellow Corp. as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The sales price(s) was not disclosed.