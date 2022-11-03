REBusinessOnline

Realterm Acquires Two Northern New Jersey Industrial Buildings Totaling 41,500 SF

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Maryland-based industrial investment firm Realterm has acquired two buildings totaling 41,500 square feet in the Northern New Jersey community of East Rutherford. The adjacent buildings at 880 and 890 Paterson Plank Road sit on a combined 4.4 acres and respectively total 5,000 and 36,500 square feet. Scott Perkins, Chris Todd and William Ericksen of NAI James E. Hanson represented Realterm in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  