Realterm Acquires Two Northern New Jersey Industrial Buildings Totaling 41,500 SF

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Maryland-based industrial investment firm Realterm has acquired two buildings totaling 41,500 square feet in the Northern New Jersey community of East Rutherford. The adjacent buildings at 880 and 890 Paterson Plank Road sit on a combined 4.4 acres and respectively total 5,000 and 36,500 square feet. Scott Perkins, Chris Todd and William Ericksen of NAI James E. Hanson represented Realterm in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.