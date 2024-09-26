Thursday, September 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Realterm-Alliance-Laredo
ARCO Design/Build is handling construction of the new transload facility in Laredo, which is expected to be complete next summer.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Realterm, Alliance Break Ground on 236,693 SF Transload Facility in Laredo, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LAREDO, TEXAS — A joint venture between Maryland-based investment firm Realterm and Texas-based Alliance Industrial has broken ground on a 236,693-square-foot transload facility in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. The facility, which will be situated on a 19.7-acre site, will support various cross-border industrial operations and will be able to accommodate a single or multiple users. Building features will include 32-foot clear heights, 50 dock-high loading positions and 190 trailer parking spaces. Construction is expected to be complete by summer 2025.

You may also like

J&C Warehouse Signs 271,339 SF Industrial Lease in...

Gauge Real Estate Begins Construction on 192,660 SF...

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 120,440 SF Industrial Lease...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 76-Room Hotel...

Shawmut Design & Construction Completes $106M Academic Project...

Hankin Group Breaks Ground on 96-Unit Multifamily Project...

EQT Exeter Purchases 1.1 MSF USA Parkway Distribution...

GID Industrial Acquires 105,469 SF Trolley Industrial Center...

Subtext to Develop 259-Unit Apartment Complex in Suburban...