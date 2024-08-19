Monday, August 19, 2024
Realterm-Alliance-Laredo
Realterm and Alliance Industrial's new transload facility will be located in Laredo. According to Realterm, during the first two months of 2024, the Port of Laredo facilitated 6.3 percent ($27 billion) of U.S. trade and 39 percent of all U.S.-Mexico trade per month.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Realterm, Alliance to Develop 236,693 SF Transload Facility in Laredo, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LAREDO, TEXAS — A joint venture between Maryland-based investment firm Realterm and Texas-based Alliance Industrial will develop a 236,693-square-foot transload facility in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. The facility, which will be situated on a 19.7-acre site, will support various cross-border industrial operations and will be able to accommodate a single or multiple users. Building features will include 32-foot clear heights, 50 dock-high loading positions and 190 trailer parking spaces. Construction is set to begin before the end of the month and to be complete in summer 2025.

