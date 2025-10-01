Realterm Buys 34.1-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — Realterm, a Maryland-based investment manager focused on the transportation industry, has purchased a 34.1-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility in El Paso. Developed in 2017, the facility at 11090 Gateway Blvd. features 14,148 square feet of maintenance shop space with six drive-thru bays, 12,684 square feet of office space and 3,800 square feet of warehouse space with four dock doors for transloading. The facility was fully leased at the time of sale to TFA Logistics. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.