Realterm Buys 40-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Laredo, Texas

LAREDO, TEXAS — Realterm, a global investment manager focused on transit-oriented properties, has purchased a 40-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility in the South Texas city of Laredo. The facility at 14610 Mines Road features 25.3 concrete-paved acres that house a 22,250-square-foot check-in station, a 6,800-square-foot office and a 3,000-square-foot wash bay. This portion of the facility was leased to transit firm Heartland Express at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.