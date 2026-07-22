Wednesday, July 22, 2026
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AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Realterm Buys 40-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Laredo, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LAREDO, TEXAS — Realterm, a global investment manager focused on transit-oriented properties, has purchased a 40-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility in the South Texas city of Laredo. The facility at 14610 Mines Road features 25.3 concrete-paved acres that house a 22,250-square-foot check-in station, a 6,800-square-foot office and a 3,000-square-foot wash bay. This portion of the facility was leased to transit firm Heartland Express at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

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