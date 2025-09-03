Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Realterm Buys 94,089 SF Warehouse Near Will Rogers Airport in Oklahoma City

by Taylor Williams

OKLAHOMA CITY — Realterm, a Maryland-based investment manager focused on the transportation industry, has purchased a 94,089-square-foot warehouse that is adjacent to Will Rogers International Airport in Oklahoma City. Built on 9.3 acres in 2018 via a ground lease with the Oklahoma City Airport Trust and leased to a multinational logistics user, the warehouse features two dock-high doors, 14 drive-in doors, 25 truck parking spaces and 15 trailer parking spaces. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

