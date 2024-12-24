Realterm Buys Two Industrial Outdoor Storage Maintenance Facilities in Fremont, California

FREMONT, CALIF. — Realterm has acquired two industrial outdoor storage (IOS) maintenance facilities located at 5120-5170 Brandin Court and 44533 S. Grimmer Blvd. in Fremont. Ryan Sitov and Melinda Marino of JLL facilitated the transaction and represented the undisclosed seller. The acquisition price was not released.

Situated on 2.2 acres, the asset at 5120-5170 Brandin features a 11,750-square-foot maintenance shop with 22-foot clearance, four drive-in doors, a 4,061-square-foot office and one ingress/egress point. Herc Rentals, a full-service equipment rental company that offers tools, services and solutions, occupies the property.

Located on 3.7 acres with one ingress/egress point, the facility at 44533 S. Grimmer features a 36,600-square-foot maintenance shop with 22-foot clear heights, four drive-in doors and a 3,571-square-foot office. Halcon Corp., a national provider of transportation and operational solutions, occupies the asset.