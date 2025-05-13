Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialWashingtonWestern

Realterm Expands Final-Mile Industrial Portfolio, Buys Truck Terminal in Tacoma, Washington

by Amy Works

TACOMA, WASH. — Realterm, an independent global investment manager focused on the transportation industry, has acquired 1955 Lincoln Avenue, a truck terminal in Tacoma. Terms of the transaction were not released. The purchase represents Realterm’s ninth high flow through (HFT) industrial property in the greater Seattle/Tacoma region.

The property includes an 8,600-square-foot warehouse and 1,100 square feet of office space situated on 2.4 acres of fully paved, lit and secured land. The truck terminal features 29 dock doors with a grade-level loading ramp, as well as additional space for trailer parking. The asset is located in the Port of Tacoma’s Heavy Haul Industrial Corridor, which permits vehicles weighing up to 98,000 pounds. The location offers immediate access to the Port of Tacoma shipping terminals and the Union Pacific Intermodal facility.

You may also like

Mapletree to Build 276,000 SF Logistics Facility in...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 44,458 SF Industrial Lease...

NAI Pfefferle Brokers Sale of 21,000 SF Flex...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 114,677 SF Office Property...

Lee & Associates Negotiates $3.6M Sale of Office...

InterFace Panel: Affordable Housing Investment Sales Face Uncertain...

Creative Workspaces Reshape Los Angeles’ Office Market

SF Capital Secures $56.2M in Financing for Southern...

Brinkmann Constructors, Scannell Properties Complete 150,000 SF Manufacturing...