Realterm Expands Final-Mile Industrial Portfolio, Buys Truck Terminal in Tacoma, Washington

TACOMA, WASH. — Realterm, an independent global investment manager focused on the transportation industry, has acquired 1955 Lincoln Avenue, a truck terminal in Tacoma. Terms of the transaction were not released. The purchase represents Realterm’s ninth high flow through (HFT) industrial property in the greater Seattle/Tacoma region.

The property includes an 8,600-square-foot warehouse and 1,100 square feet of office space situated on 2.4 acres of fully paved, lit and secured land. The truck terminal features 29 dock doors with a grade-level loading ramp, as well as additional space for trailer parking. The asset is located in the Port of Tacoma’s Heavy Haul Industrial Corridor, which permits vehicles weighing up to 98,000 pounds. The location offers immediate access to the Port of Tacoma shipping terminals and the Union Pacific Intermodal facility.