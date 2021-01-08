REBusinessOnline

Realterm, J.P Morgan Acquire 1.8 MSF Industrial Portfolio Across 28 States

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Maryland, Southeast

ANNAPOLIS, MD. — A joint venture between Realterm and J.P Morgan Asset Management has acquired a 54-property, 1.8 million-square-foot industrial portfolio. The properties are located in 28 states and are in markets including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia and New Jersey. The portfolio spans a total of 717 acres and features 2,090 doors. The sales price was not disclosed, though funding was provided through the Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF) in a 50/50 joint venture with institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Annapolis-based Realterm will manage the portfolio. Avison Young represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

