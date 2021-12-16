REBusinessOnline

Realterm Logistics Acquires E-Commerce Distribution Facility in North Denver for $94.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

Located at 400 W. 160th Ave. in Broomfield, Colo., the property features 200,864 square feet of warehouse and distribution space.

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — Annapolis, Md.-based Realterm Logistics has purchased a warehouse and distribution building, located at 400 W. 160th Ave. in Broomfield. Colorado-based McWhinney sold the asset for $94.8 million.

Built in fourth-quarter 2021, Amazon occupies the 200,864-square-foot facility. The property features 36-foot clear heights, heating throughout, ESFR sprinklers, ample power, energy-efficient lighting, multiple points of ingress and egress and a concrete truck court apron. Additionally, the property offers a flexible office layout, four entrances/exits, ample outdoor amenity space and extensive landscaping.

Will Strong, Jeff Chiate, Kirk Kuller, Mike Adey, Greer Oliver and Connor Nebeker-Hay of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller. Alec Rhodes and Aaron Valdez of Cushman & Wakefield provided local market leasing advisory.

