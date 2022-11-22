Realterm, MHT Complete 65,000 SF Air Cargo Facility in Manchester, New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Maryland-based development and investment firm Realterm and the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) have completed a 65,000-square-foot, multi-tenant air cargo facility in Manchester, located in the southern part of the Granite State. Amazon Air has launched daily cargo service at the facility, which features three aircraft parking positions with the option to expand to a fourth.