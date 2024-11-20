Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Realterm-NIT-Industrial-El-Paso
Realterm and NIT Industrial's new facility in El Paso will be located near the U.S.-Mexico border, minutes away from I-10, State Highway 375 and the Ysleta-Zaragoza Bridge.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Realterm, NIT Industrial to Develop 452,966 SF Industrial Project in El Paso

by Taylor Williams

EL PASO, TEXAS — A partnership between Maryland-based investment firm Realterm and Houston-based NIT Industrial will develop a 452,966-square-foot industrial project in El Paso. The development will comprise a 125,843-square-foot rear-load building with 32-foot clear heights and a 327,123-square-foot cross-dock building with 36-foot clear heights. The buildings, which will be situated on a 31.2-acre site, will be able to support a single or multiple users and will also offer a combined 134 docking doors and 165 trailer parking stalls. Construction is expected to last about a year.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of 392,357 SF Remington Square...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 45,083 SF...

Mars Shipping Service Signs 43,475 SF Industrial Lease...

PRP Sells Northern Virginia Data Center Campus to...

HTG Breaks Ground on $25.7M Affordable Housing Community...

JLL Negotiates Sale of Two Industrial Buildings in...

INDUS Realty Trust Buys 393,484 SF Phoenix Airport...

Northmarq Arranges $28.6M Construction Loan for Olivine Apartments...

Dora’s Naturals Buys Industrial Property in Moonachie, New...