Realterm, NIT Industrial to Develop 452,966 SF Industrial Project in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — A partnership between Maryland-based investment firm Realterm and Houston-based NIT Industrial will develop a 452,966-square-foot industrial project in El Paso. The development will comprise a 125,843-square-foot rear-load building with 32-foot clear heights and a 327,123-square-foot cross-dock building with 36-foot clear heights. The buildings, which will be situated on a 31.2-acre site, will be able to support a single or multiple users and will also offer a combined 134 docking doors and 165 trailer parking stalls. Construction is expected to last about a year.