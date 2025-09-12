Friday, September 12, 2025
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Realterm, Stotan Break Ground on 25.8-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Laredo, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LAREDO, TEXAS — A partnership between Realterm, a Maryland-based investment manager focused on the transportation industry, and Chicago-based Stotan Industrial has broken ground on a 25.8-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. The site will have a 19,710-square-foot maintenance building with seven drive-thru bays and one drive-in bay, as well as a 2,250-square-foot office space that is expandable to 3,375 square feet. Construction is slated for a mid-2026 completion.

