LAREDO, TEXAS — A partnership between Maryland-based investment manager Realterm and regional owner-operator Titan Development will develop a 440,300-square-foot industrial project in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. The cross-dock facility will be situated on a 26-acre site and will be divisible for two tenants. Building features will include 30-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths and 264 trailer parking stalls. A construction timeline was not announced.