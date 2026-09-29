Realterm to Develop Cargo Handling Facility at Harrisburg International Airport

HARRISBURG, PA. — Realterm, a global investment manager focused on transit-oriented properties, will develop a cargo handling facility at Harrisburg International Airport that could ultimately have a footprint as big as 105,000 square feet. Developed in partnership with the Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority, the facility will feature 135-foot truck court depths, skylights, motion-sensor LED lighting, EV-ready infrastructure and an engineered slab capable of supporting specialized cargo needs. A tentative construction timeline was not disclosed.