Realty Advisory Group Arranges Sale of 246,912 SF Office Building in El Monte, California
EL MONTE, CALIF. — Realty Advisory Group has arranged the sale of an office and industrial property located at 9320 Telstar Ave. in El Monte’s Flair Park area. Los Angeles-based Rising Realty Partners acquired the asset for $41 million.
Built in 1975 and renovated in 2001, the 246,912-square-foot property offers 178,776 square feet of office space, which the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health occupies. Simultaneous with acquisition closing, Los Angeles County and Rising executed a new long-term lease for the office space. The remaining 68,136-square-foot industrial space is available for lease.
Jim Abbott Sr. and Jim Abbott Jr. of Realty Advisory Group represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.
