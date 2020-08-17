Realty Advisory Group Brokers Sale of 214,436 SF Distribution Facility in Southern California
SANTA CLARITA, CALIF. — Realty Advisory Group has negotiated the sale of an industrial and distribution building located at 24903 Avenue Kearny within Valencia Industrial Center in Santa Clarita. Los Angeles-based Dedeaux Properties acquired the facility from AmerisourceBergen Corp. for an undisclosed price.
The seller has owned and operated the property as a pharmaceutical warehouse/distribution center since 1988. Dedeaux Properties plans to reposition the 214,436-square-foot facility and place it on the market for lease.
Jim Abbott of Realty Advisory Group handled the transaction.
