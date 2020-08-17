REBusinessOnline

Realty Advisory Group Brokers Sale of 214,436 SF Distribution Facility in Southern California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

24903-Ave-Kearny-Santa-Clarita-CA

The buyer plans to reposition the 214,436-square-foot industrial distribution facility located at 24903 Avenue Kearny in Santa Clarita, Calif., and market it for lease.

SANTA CLARITA, CALIF. — Realty Advisory Group has negotiated the sale of an industrial and distribution building located at 24903 Avenue Kearny within Valencia Industrial Center in Santa Clarita. Los Angeles-based Dedeaux Properties acquired the facility from AmerisourceBergen Corp. for an undisclosed price.

The seller has owned and operated the property as a pharmaceutical warehouse/distribution center since 1988. Dedeaux Properties plans to reposition the 214,436-square-foot facility and place it on the market for lease.

Jim Abbott of Realty Advisory Group handled the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  