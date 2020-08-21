Realty Capital, ArchCo Complete 227-Unit Multifamily Project in Fort Worth

The Dylan in Fort Worth consists of 211 apartments, 16 townhomes and 12,212 square feet of commercial space.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Realty Capital Management and ArchCo Residential have completed The Dylan, a multifamily project in Fort Worth that consists of 211 apartments, 16 townhomes and 12,212 square feet of commercial space. The property, located on the city’s southwest side, spans nine acres and offers amenities such as a pool and a fitness center. CNK Architects designed the project, and Galaxy Builders was the general contractor. Rents start at roughly $1,100 per month for a one-bedroom unit.