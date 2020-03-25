Realty Capital, BKE Capital Acquire 137-Unit Oak Lawn Heights Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Oak Lawn Heights in Dallas totals 137 units. Following an extensive renovation, the property will be rebranded as The Maverick at Oak Lawn.

DALLAS — A joint venture between locally based investment firm Realty Capital Partners LLC and multifamily operator BKE Capital LLC has acquired Oak Lawn Heights, a 137-unit apartment community in Oak Lawn area of Dallas. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, dog park and a resident clubhouse. The new ownership will implement a multimillion-dollar renovation of the unit interiors, adding new appliances, countertops and washers and dryers, as well upgrading exterior spaces. The joint venture, which expects to complete the renovation project within two years, will also rebrand the community as The Maverick at Oak Lawn.