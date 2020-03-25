REBusinessOnline

Realty Capital, BKE Capital Acquire 137-Unit Oak Lawn Heights Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Oak Lawn Heights in Dallas totals 137 units. Following an extensive renovation, the property will be rebranded as The Maverick at Oak Lawn.

DALLAS — A joint venture between locally based investment firm Realty Capital Partners LLC and multifamily operator BKE Capital LLC has acquired Oak Lawn Heights, a 137-unit apartment community in Oak Lawn area of Dallas. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, dog park and a resident clubhouse. The new ownership will implement a multimillion-dollar renovation of the unit interiors, adding new appliances, countertops and washers and dryers, as well upgrading exterior spaces. The joint venture, which expects to complete the renovation project within two years, will also rebrand the community as The Maverick at Oak Lawn.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
25
Webinar: The Impact of COVID-19 on Student Housing
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business