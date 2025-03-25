Realty Capital Completes 16-Story Multifamily Tower in Flower Mound, Texas

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS — Locally based developer Realty Capital Residential has completed Thirty-One Eleven Sunset, a 207-unit multifamily building in Flower Mound, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. The building rises 16 stories and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as townhomes and penthouses. Amenities include a rooftop pool, fitness center, golf simulator, private dining room, restaurant-style bar and lounge and reservable guest suites for visitors. The building also houses 6,000 square feet of commercial space. Rents start at $4,000 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.