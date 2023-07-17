Monday, July 17, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Extra-Space-Storage-Huntington-Station-New-York
The new Extra Space Storage facility in Huntington Station, New York, will consist of 62,125 net rentable square feet across 664 climate-controlled units.
DevelopmentIndustrialNew YorkNortheastSelf-Storage

Realty Capital, DXD Underway on 664-Unit Self-Storage Facility on Long Island

by Taylor Williams

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. — A partnership between Dallas-based investment firm Realty Capital Partners and self-storage developer DXD Capital is underway on construction of a 664-unit facility in the Long Island community of Huntington Station. The facility will total 62,125 net rentable square feet of space that will be entirely climate-controlled. Construction began in June and is expected to be complete in August 2024. Extra Space Storage will operate the facility, which will be the first new self-storage project to be built in Huntington Station in nearly three years, according to the development team.

You may also like

Tilted 10 Debuts 103,000 SF Entertainment Center at...

Gebroe-Hammer Arranges $9.7M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

Chelsea Piers Fitness to Open 72,000 SF Gym...

Lockton Re Signs 19,326 SF Office Lease in...

Selig, GID to Open 306-Unit Westbound at The...

Woodmont, Butters, PCCP Break Ground on 303,364 SF...

Ivey, BCDC to Develop 262-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in...

Crest Builders Completes 15,000 SF Interior Office Renovation...

Kaufman Organization Acquires Manhattan Office Building for $92.5M