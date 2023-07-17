Realty Capital, DXD Underway on 664-Unit Self-Storage Facility on Long Island

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. — A partnership between Dallas-based investment firm Realty Capital Partners and self-storage developer DXD Capital is underway on construction of a 664-unit facility in the Long Island community of Huntington Station. The facility will total 62,125 net rentable square feet of space that will be entirely climate-controlled. Construction began in June and is expected to be complete in August 2024. Extra Space Storage will operate the facility, which will be the first new self-storage project to be built in Huntington Station in nearly three years, according to the development team.