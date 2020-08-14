REBusinessOnline

Realty Capital Management Acquires 77 Acres for Mixed-Use Project in Mansfield, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

Watson-Branch-Mansfield

Watson Branch will be a 77-acre mixed-use project in the Fort Worth suburb of Mansfield.

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Realty Capital Management has acquired 77 acres in the Fort Worth suburb of Mansfield for the development of Watson Branch, a mixed-use project. Preliminary plans call for 10,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 250 single-family homes, a 190-unit active adult community by Greystar, a 350-unit apartment complex by Trinsic Residential and a 10-acre public park. Louisiana-based First Guaranty Bank partnered with Dallas-based Realty Capital Partners to finance the acquisition of the land.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  