Realty Capital Management Acquires 77 Acres for Mixed-Use Project in Mansfield, Texas

Watson Branch will be a 77-acre mixed-use project in the Fort Worth suburb of Mansfield.

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Realty Capital Management has acquired 77 acres in the Fort Worth suburb of Mansfield for the development of Watson Branch, a mixed-use project. Preliminary plans call for 10,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 250 single-family homes, a 190-unit active adult community by Greystar, a 350-unit apartment complex by Trinsic Residential and a 10-acre public park. Louisiana-based First Guaranty Bank partnered with Dallas-based Realty Capital Partners to finance the acquisition of the land.