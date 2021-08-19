Realty Capital Management, Greystar Underway on 38-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Keller, Texas

Keller Center Stage will be located on a 38-acre site at the intersection of Highway 377 and Mount Gilead Road.

KELLER, TEXAS — Locally based developer Realty Capital Management and South Carolina-based Greystar are underway on construction of Keller Center Stage, a 38-acre mixed-use project on the northern outskirts of Fort Worth. The initial phase will consist of The Lyric at Keller Center Stage, a multifamily community with Class A amenities that is being developed by Greystar, as well as 24,000 square feet of commercial space and a community event lawn. The latter two elements are expected to be complete by the third quarter of next year, while the apartment community is slated for full completion in the third quarter of 2023. At full buildout, Keller Center Stage will comprise 475 multifamily units, 57 single-family homes and 60,000 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space.