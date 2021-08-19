REBusinessOnline

Realty Capital Management, Greystar Underway on 38-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Keller, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

Keller-Center-Stage

Keller Center Stage will be located on a 38-acre site at the intersection of Highway 377 and Mount Gilead Road.

KELLER, TEXAS — Locally based developer Realty Capital Management and South Carolina-based Greystar are underway on construction of Keller Center Stage, a 38-acre mixed-use project on the northern outskirts of Fort Worth. The initial phase will consist of The Lyric at Keller Center Stage, a multifamily community with Class A amenities that is being developed by Greystar, as well as 24,000 square feet of commercial space and a community event lawn. The latter two elements are expected to be complete by the third quarter of next year, while the apartment community is slated for full completion in the third quarter of 2023. At full buildout, Keller Center Stage will comprise 475 multifamily units, 57 single-family homes and 60,000 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews