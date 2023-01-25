Realty Capital Management to Develop 20-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Corinth, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

Construction of The Parkway District in Corinth is scheduled to begin this summer.

CORINTH, TEXAS — Locally based developer Realty Capital Management will build The Parkway District, a 20-acre mixed-use project in Corinth. Situated at the corner of I-35 and Corinth Parkway, the site is located about 40 miles northeast of Fort Worth. Plans currently call for 275 market-rate apartments, 16 townhomes, a select service hotel, 22,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and a central park that connects the various uses. Texas Bank & Trust provided financing for the land acquisition. Construction will begin over the summer.