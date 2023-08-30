Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Located in Basalt, Colo., the active adult community will features 72 one- and two-bedroom apartments for residents age 55 or older.
Realty Capital Partners Invests $11.7M in Active Adult Development in Basalt, Colorado

by Amy Works

BASALT, COLO. — Realty Capital Partners, a Dallas-based equity investor, has invested $11.7 million in the development of 72 residential rental units tailored for active adults (age 55 and over) in Basalt.

Developer Realty Capital Residential has acquired the land and secured all necessary entitlements, permits and approved plans. The project will encompass a modern living concept and 2,600 square feet of ground-floor restaurant space.

Groundbreaking is set for this month, with completion slated for August 2025. The community will feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 675 square feet to 1,322 square feet.

