Realty Capital Partners Invests $11.7M in Active Adult Development in Basalt, Colorado

BASALT, COLO. — Realty Capital Partners, a Dallas-based equity investor, has invested $11.7 million in the development of 72 residential rental units tailored for active adults (age 55 and over) in Basalt.

Developer Realty Capital Residential has acquired the land and secured all necessary entitlements, permits and approved plans. The project will encompass a modern living concept and 2,600 square feet of ground-floor restaurant space.

Groundbreaking is set for this month, with completion slated for August 2025. The community will feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 675 square feet to 1,322 square feet.