Realty Capital, PointOne Break Ground on 266-Unit Apartment Community Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Phase II of Main Street Lofts in Mansfield will feature 266 units. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2022.

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — A partnership between locally based firm Realty Capital Management and South Florida-based PointOne Holdings has broken ground on Phase II of Main Street Lofts, a project in the Fort Worth suburb of Mansfield that will add 266 apartments to the local supply. Phase II will deliver amenities such as a pool, fitness center, multiple lounges, resident clubhouse and access to walking and biking trails. JHP Architecture is designing the project, and NRP Construction is the general contractor. First United Bank provided construction financing. Completion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.