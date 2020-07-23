REBusinessOnline

Realty Capital, PointOne to Develop 266-Unit Apartment Community Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Main-Street-Lofts-Mansfield

The second phase of Main Street Lofts, which will bring 266 new apartments to Mansfield, is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2022.

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Locally based firm Realty Capital Management has partnered with South Florida-based PointOne Holdings to develop Phase II of Main Street Lofts, a project in the Fort Worth suburb of Mansfield that will add 266 apartments to the local supply. Phase II will be developed on an eight-acre site and will include amenities such as a pool, fitness center, multiple lounges, resident clubhouse and access to walking and biking trails. JHP Architecture is designing the project, and NRP Construction is the general contractor. First United Bank provided construction financing. Completion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

