Realty Capital Receives Approval for Expansion of Mixed-Use Project in Flower Mound, Texas

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS — Realty Capital Management has received approval from the Town of Flower Mound, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex, for the expansion of its Lakeside Village mixed-use project. The 21-acre site at the northeast corner of International and Lakeside parkways is the fourth and only remaining undeveloped corner at the intersection where Lakeside Village is located. Plans for the parcel currently call for 43,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, up to 132 townhomes, a hotel, multiple open entertainment and gathering spaces and a public nature trail. Construction is scheduled to begin late next summer and to last about a year.