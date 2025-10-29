Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Lakeside-Village-Flower-Mound
Pictured is an image of an existing component of Lakeside Village in Flower Mound. Realty Capital purchased the expansionary site in March 2022 and first applied for a rezoning and master plan amendment in January 2023. The zoning case was tabled by Flower Mound Town Council in April 2025, citing concerns from the Town Council over residential density.
DevelopmentMixed-UseTexas

Realty Capital Receives Approval for Expansion of Mixed-Use Project in Flower Mound, Texas

by Taylor Williams

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS — Realty Capital Management has received approval from the Town of Flower Mound, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex, for the expansion of its Lakeside Village mixed-use project. The 21-acre site at the northeast corner of International and Lakeside parkways is the fourth and only remaining undeveloped corner at the intersection where Lakeside Village is located. Plans for the parcel currently call for 43,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, up to 132 townhomes, a hotel, multiple open entertainment and gathering spaces and a public nature trail. Construction is scheduled to begin late next summer and to last about a year.

You may also like

Skanska Tops Out $35M Project at University of...

Limited Liability Company Buys Amarillo Multifamily Property for...

Edge Capital Markets Arranges Sale of 59,355 SF...

Partners Real Estate Brokers Sale of 50,532 SF...

Drucker Associates Underway on $5M Renovation of Downtown...

Atlantic Cos. to Build Hillrose Market Mixed-Use Development...

McDowell Housing Begins Construction on $64.7M Affordable Seniors...

Kolter Multifamily Breaks Ground on 256-Unit Alton Sarasota...

Presidium Completes 338-Unit Apartment Community in Farmers Branch,...