Residences at Depot on Main in Burleson feature quartz countertops, high-end appliances, smart thermostats and walk-in closets.
Realty Capital Residential Begins Leasing 275-Unit Multifamily Project in Burleson, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BURLESON, TEXAS — Locally based developer Realty Capital Residential has begun leasing Depot on Main, a 275-unit multifamily project in Burleson, located south of Fort Worth. The five-story building is situated adjacent to the Old Town district. Depot on Main offers one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 590 to 1,229 square feet. Amenities include a pool with a tanning deck, coworking lounge, coffee bar, rooftop deck and entertainment terrace, dog park, fitness center and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Rents start at $1,365 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

